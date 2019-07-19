Father-in-law of CRPF constable killed in accident hit by bus on way to Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The father-in-law of the CRPF constable, who was killed in an accident on Friday morning in south Delhi, was hit by a bus in Manesar near Gurgaon while he was headed for the national capital after being informed about the tragic incident, his family members said. Shri Ram (55), a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, was on his way to Delhi to collect the body of his son-in-law when the incident happened. He sustained a fracture in his left leg and had to be taken to a hospital.The CRPF constable died in an accident that took place around 11 pm on Thursday when he was returning to his room in a car from Lajpat Nagar, where he had gone shopping with two colleagues. One of them, Babulal Yadav, wanted to buy a phone.While they were returning, a college student rammed his speeding Mercedes into their car after jumping a red light in south Delhi's Greater Kailash 1.Narender Baswal (32), succumbed to injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Center around 8.30 am on Friday, while Vinod Kumar (36) and Babulal Yadav (38) were discharged after treatment."We rushed to Delhi from Alwar after we received a call at around 9.30 am on Friday regarding the accident of my husband," Madhu Baswal (30), wife of the deceased, said."While we were on our way to Delhi, the tyre of the our car got punctured in Manesar. When we were changing the tyre, a Rajasthan Roadways bus hit my elder brother Ram," Pradhan Kumar (44), brother of Shri Ram, said.Ram was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment. "The driver of the bus tried to flee but the passengers asked him to stop the vehicle. When the bus stopped, the driver came along with us and admitted Ram to a hospital in Manesar, Gurgaon," Pradhan said. "Ram sustained a fracture in his left leg and we left him in the hospital as we needed to reach the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Our relatives, who were also coming from the Alwar, took Ram along with them after the treatment and reached the national capital," he said.The brother of the deceased remembered him with eyes full of tears as he had met him a couple of days back. "Narender came to Alwar two weeks ago. He was posted in Delhi around five years ago and was happy with it. We were informed about the accident on Friday morning at 9 am," Dinesh Baswal, elder brother of Narender, said. The body of Narender Baswal will be taken to Alwar and the last rites would be performed there, Dinesh said."We demand justice to our brother. The accused was given bail a few hours after he was arrested. He should be in prison for killing Narender," Dinesh said.The accused, 19-year-old Sanidhya Garg, was arrested from the accident spot and later, released on bail.Narender Baswal was from Kishangarh in Alwar district and had joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) around 15 years ago. He got married in 2006 and has two sons - Ajay (8) and Ashish (5). Pradhan said Narender had a family dispute and was living separate from his wife for the last two weeks. PTI NIT IJT