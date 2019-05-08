Father of modern legal education NR Madhava Menon dies

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) Father of modern legaleducation in India, N R Madhava Menon, passed away at ahospital here, family sources said Wednesday. He was 84. "He was undergoing treatment for the past one week forage-related ailments at a private hospital here. He left usaround 11.30 PM yesterday," a source close to the family toldPTI.The funeral would take place at 2.30 PM on Wednesday at Shanthi Kavadam, state owned crematorium, here. He is survived by wife and a son. President of India Ram Nath Kovind condoled his death. "Sorry to hear of the passing of Prof N R Madhava Menon,educationist, scholar and a pioneering spirit behind modernlegal education in India, beginning with National Law Schoolof India University, Bangalore."My condolences to his family and countless students,"the official Twitter account of the President read. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam said he was "deeplysaddened" by the demise of Menon, whose insightful ideasmodernised legal education in India. "As an authority in legal and constitutional matters, heused his limitless erudition to build world class institutionsand to enlighten generations of students," he tweeted. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolencemessage said Menon gave a new direction to the legal education sector in the country. "The National Law School in Banglore was established dueto efforts taken by Menon. Later, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal Jyothi Basu invited him to start a similar institution in Kolkata," Vijayan said in a release, adding his achievements would make any Keralite proud.Menon started his legal career with the Kerala HighCourt at the age of 21 after graduating from Government Law College.He later shifted his base to Delhi and joined the facultyof Aligarh Muslim University in 1960. Menon moved to Delhi University in 1965 and headed the prestigious Campus Law Centre. He established the National Law Institute of India University (NSLIU) in Bengaluru in 1986 and was the ViceChancellor of the university for 12 years.Menon was also the founding director of National JudicialAcademy in Bhopal. The nation honoured him with the Padma Sri in 2003 for his contributions to the legal field. PTI RRT ROH DVDV