Father-son duo arrested for killing man

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A father-son duo, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each, was arrested for allegedly killing a man in Jafarpur Kalan area, police said Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar alias Pandit (52) and his son Vikas alias Monu (23), residents of Najafgarh, they said.Last year on October 25, police received a call regarding gunshot injury to a man at Malikpur village in Jafarpur Kalan area, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said. After reaching the spot, it was found that one Sachin was taken to a hospital as he sustained gunshot injury after being allegedly assault by a few persons of the same village," he said. Sachin's father Hansraj filed a complaint stating that four persons -- Naresh Pandit, his son Vikas, Ankit Khotia and Anil -- had assaulted his son. The victim later succumbed during the treatment, he said."On Monday, police received information that two men, involved in a murder case at Jafarpur last year, were seen near Jhuljhuli Mod, Ghummanhera following which police laid a trap and apprehended two persons on Monday at around 8:50 pm," Alphonse added.During interrogation, Kumar said that he was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in 2000. Later, Vikas stated that he was fond of guns and wanted to establish his superiority in the area, he said.On the day of the incident, he was going with his father in a car and had stopped in the village to talk with one Chap Singh. They indulged in some argument during which his co-villager Sachin did not pay heed to Vikas' words, the DCP said.This enraged Vikas and he called his associates Ankit Khotia and Anil at the spot. The accused persons fired at Sachin and fled, he added. After the incident, they lived in Haryana and Rajasthan to evade arrest, police said, adding that Vikas also tried to threaten Chap Singh, a witness in the murder case, by firing at his house, Alphonse said. Two pistols along with two live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.