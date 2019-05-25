Father, son duo die in tempo-truck collision in Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 25 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed when their tempo was hit by a truck near Gadhiya Railway crossing here, police said.Pradip Rajbhar (30) and his son Roshan (5) were travelling in the tempo when it was hit by the truck under Rasra Kotwali police station area Friday night.While the son died on the spot, the father who sustained serious injuries succumbed later in hospital, police added.Both the drivers fled the scene leaving their vehicles behind, they added. PTI COR SAB RCJ