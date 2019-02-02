Father-son duo killed in road accident in UP

Gonda (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his 24-year-old son died while three others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Saturday, the police said.The accident took place near Patijiya Buzurg Inter College on Chapiya-Babhnan road under Chapiya Police Station area in the afternoon , they said.Sanjay Kumar and his son Ashutosh were taken to the district hospital along with the other injured. However, the father-son duo succumbed to their injuries, they added. PTI COR SAB RHL