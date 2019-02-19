FatPipe Announces SD-WAN for Azure to Address Connectivity Issues for Cloud-Based Real-Time Applications

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure solves performance and connectivity issues for cloud-hosted Office 365 and Analytics CHENNAI, India, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe Networks, the inventor of software-defined networks (SD-WAN) for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced the general availability of FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure, an SD-WAN Virtual Machine, enables Microsoft Azure customers who use Office 365 and other cloud-based applications to get a better experience by overcoming the need to reconnect every so often when the sessions break. This is especially important for customers and offices where large groups have to use Office 365 or other cloud-hosted applications, or when a single line connection to Azure is not adequate to address line drop issues. FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure is built around FatPipe patented MPSec technology. FatPipe's MPSec technology provides the highest possible WAN transmission security, providing an order of magnitude above standard encryption, for multinational corporations, embassies and government agencies that want to use cloud applications but worry about security and compromised ISPs. FatPipe's MPSec tunnels are encrypted with FatPipe cryptographic module with its FIPS 140-2 certified by NIST. FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure improves network performance into Azure. Delays and interruptions can decrease the user experience and productivity with Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics or other applications. FatPipe's in-built WAN Optimization can significantly reduce bandwidth needs, while FatPipe QoS gives priority to real-time applications. "FatPipe for Azure is especially important for real-time Azure Cloud offerings like Office 365, AI, Business Intelligence, Azure Stream Analytics, and Event Hubs where thousands of telemetry data have to be sent to the Azure Cloud. FatPipe ensures that all sessions including VoIP, video, data, and VPNs are not dropped but simply fail over to other available lines," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Networks. Building on FatPipe's strategy of licensable features, FatPipe for Azure can be licensed with FatPipe's full suite of features including SD-WAN, WAN Optimization, Network Visibility and Reporting, VPN, and QoS. FatPipe for Azure is licensed using Azure's "Bring Your Own License" model. One FatPipe end users using Azure is a global logistics company. This company was looking to migrate real-time applications to Azure, and improve performance for Office 365 as part of their cloud strategy. Using FatPipe's SD-WAN technology to securely manage connectivity to Azure made this migration and improved performance possible. "We have been a FatPipe partner for several years providing WAN connectivity for our customers. We are excited to deploy FatPipe SD-WAN in Azure as we execute on our cloud strategies with our customers," said Aneil Raghunanan, IT Project Manager for Innovative Solutions, LTD. FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure can be downloaded from the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/fatpipe-inc.mpvpn-azr?tab=PlansAndPrice More information about FatPipe SD-WAN for Azure can be found at:https://www.fatpipeinc.com/products/symphony-sd-wan/fatpipe-sd-wan-for-azure.phpAbout FatPipe Networks, Ltd.FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has headquarters in Chennai, India, and has offices in the United States and around the world, with resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.FatPipeinc.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654439/FatPipe_Networks_Logo.jpg PWRPWR