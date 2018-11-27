FatPipe Inc To Present Real-Time SD-WAN at Nutanix .NEXT Europe 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe Inc, a Nutanix alliance partner, announced today that it will host a booth at Nutanix's annual .NEXT Europe conference to introduce integration with Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for dynamic, intelligent, real-time SD-WAN. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654439/FatPipe_Networks_Logo.jpgFatPipe, the creator, inventor, and multiple patents holder in SD-WAN and next-generation hybrid WAN solutions, will be at Nutanix .NEXT Europe to showcase MPVPN, a dynamic, intelligent, real-time SD-WAN networking solution that is ideal for Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and powerful multi-cloud architectures. Unique FatPipe Real-Time SD-WAN benefits include: Providing the highest possible WAN reliability up to 99.999%Inbound load balancing and SmartDNS providing inbound network reliability for servers up to 99.999%, and sub-second failover of DNS queries without the need for BGP propagation of addressesReducing bandwidth needs by 40% to 70% using a combination of WAN optimization and patented transmission technologiesPatented technology is automatically failing over VoIP, video, VPN and data sessions in a sub-second without dropping calls or videos or data sessions, including failover to LTE.Patented technology providing a unique block chain like security for data transmission providing the highest possible WAN transmission security.Seamless integration with layer 2 and layer 3 networksSeamless integration with SDN, extending SDNs from the Datacenter-to-DesktopAbility to process over 10 million sessions and more than 2 million BGP routes and combine up to 16 data linesCompatibility with multiple MPLS lines.FatPipe is a member of the Nutanix technology alliance partner program, Nutanix Elevate, and MPVPN has been validated Nutanix Ready AHV for networking. FatPipe's MPVPN SD-WAN Integration with Nutanix AHV combines the Power of HCI with dynamic load balancing of inbound and outbound IP traffic for the highest levels of security, reliability and redundancy of WAN/Internet connections with enterprise wide analytics. FatPipe next-gen SD-WAN networking experts will be on-hand to discuss the Nutanix Ready FatPipe Hyperconverged Networking solution at BOOTH E-04, at .NEXT, November 27th - 29th in London. "FatPipe is pleased to offer virtual machines and VNFs to partners to expand the delivery channels for its products and partners. We look forward to working with Nutanix in reaching out to global companies which require full networking solutions," said Ms. Sanch Datta, President and CTO, FatPipe Networks. "STI put extensive effort into defining our next-gen global technology stack, independently choosing FatPipe and Nutanix as key elements. We are thrilled that they have since established a technology alliance, ensuring long-term interoperability and reliability between their solutions. I personally see the alliance between Nutanix and FatPipe as a strategic advantage for STI, providing us a seat at the intersection of two industry leaders," said Michael Fitzpatrick, CTO, Sequential Technology International. .NEXT Conference is the IT industry's leading datacenter and cloud conference where executives, IT infrastructure and operations leaders, architects, DevOps practitioners, and partners learn and discuss state-of-the-art practices on how to build and run enterprise clouds, on their terms, that provide agility and foster innovation to give businesses a competitive edge. This year's Europe conference will be held on November 27-29 at ExCeL in London, UK. About FatPipe Networks, Ltd. FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has headquarters in Chennai, India, and the United States with offices around the world, with resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.FatPipe.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc. PWRPWR