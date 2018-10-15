Faulty policies have pushed economy to worst ever crisis: Yechury

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday said the "faulty" policies of the BJP-led central government had pushed the Indian economy to its "worst ever crisis" and were also behind the recent spate of agrarian movements across the country.The industry and agriculture sectors were the "worst victims of the faulty economic policies", he said, adding that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) supported the farmers' agitation."The recent agrarian movements across the country took place due to the faulty policies and the farmers are the worst victims," Yechury said, while claiming that farmer suicides had increased as they did not get an adequate price for their produce and therefore, could not repay their loans.He said the policies of the government had pushed the country's economy to its "worst ever crisis" and the farmers were faced with a low growth rate and a minus wholesale price index (WPI).The growth rate in the agriculture sector had reduced to 2.5 per cent from 5 per cent in 2013-14, while the WPI had witnessed a negative growth, the Left leader said, adding, "The WPI in 2013-14 was 11 points. Now, it is minus 4 -- it has fallen from the base."There was a "massive" farmers' agitation in September and other such protests will also be held, he said."This kisan movement is going to increase and our party has decided to extend full support to all such struggles," Yechury added.Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, he said the economy of the country had crumbled in the last three years."The price of petrol and diesel, which was reduced by the BJP government a month ago, has gone up again," Yechury added.He also alleged that there was a bid to cover up the official figure on unemployment."What is worst is that Parliament's Estimates Committee took up the issue, because the government was silent on the level of employment for two-three years. But the BJP members in the committee are preventing its chairman, M M Joshi, from presenting the report in Parliament," Yechury said, claiming that this showed how the government was concealing truth."Therefore, our party has decided to support the youth march to Parliament on November 3," he said. PTI AAM KK RC