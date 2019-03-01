Favourable environment for industrial investment will be created: Meena

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A new and favourable environment of industrial investment will be created in Rajasthan, Industries Minister Parasadi Lal Meena said Friday.The government is working to bring a new law for promotion of industrial investment in the state, Meena said in the first meeting of the industrial and trade advisory committee here.The minister said soon after its formation, the government has taken steps in the directions to bring new industrial policy, new export council, and develop a grievance redressal mechanism for industrial dispute at the state and district level.He said it is our endeavour to develop more small and large industries to create a conducive environment for industrial investment.Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Aggarwal said that preparations are being made to finalise the industrial policy after taking suggestions from the representatives of industrial associations.Senior officials of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce, K L Jain, CII Chairman Anil Mishra, Textile Association Secretary Ashok Jain were also present. PTI AG BALBAL