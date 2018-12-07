Faye Dunaway to play Katharine Hepburn in Broadway play 'Tea at Five'

New York, Dec 7 (PTI) Veteran actor Faye Dunaway is all set to portray screen legend Katharine Hepburn in Broadway play "Tea at Five".The 77-year-old actor returns to Broadway after over 35 years. She last performed in play "The Curse of the Aching Heart" in 1982, reported Variety."Tea at Five" hails from playwright Matthew Lombardo, who has crafted a new version of the 2002 original. It will be directed by Tony-nominated John Tillinger.No theatre or opening date has been announced as of now. Dunaway is best known for her work in the features like "Bonnie & Clyde" and "Chinatown". She won an Oscar for best actress in 1977 for her performance in satirical drama Network". The film has been adapted into a Broadway play, starring Tatiana Maslany in the lead. PTI RB RBRB