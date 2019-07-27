Fazilika DC office orders dress code for employees; dupatta made mandatory for female staff

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner office in Punjab's Fazilika has ordered a dress code for its employees, with female staff being asked not to come to duty without 'dupattas' (a long scarf worn by woman around head or shoulders). It warned of disciplinary action against the employees for violating the directive. Deputy Commissioner, Fazilika, Manpreet Singh also banned wearing of T-shirts by the male staff during the office hours. "It has come to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, that male employees come to office in T-shirts and female staff without 'dupattas'," an order issued by the DC office said on Friday. "It is being directed that no male employee should come to office in T-shirts, and female staff should also not come without dupattas," it said. The order has come following a representation given by the DC staff union to the administration requesting for formal dress code for the employees. PTI CHS VSD AQS