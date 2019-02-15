FBI opens inquiry into Ryan Adams' communication with underage fan after NYT expose

New York, Feb 15 (PTI) The FBI has opened an inquiry into Ryan Adams' communication with an underage fan a day after the New York Times published an expose about the singer-songwriter, alleging that he exchanged explicit messages with the minor. FBI agents from the Crime Against Children Squad in the bureau's New York office began the steps of opening a criminal investigation on Thursday, the Times reported. Those steps include interviewing the woman that the Times reported on, who is no longer a minor, and gathering evidence of the correspondence. The singer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler said Adams has not been contacted by any member of a law enforcement agency, including the FBI, as per the Hollywood Reporter.Adams has been accused of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation by more than half a dozen women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore.The release of the singer's album 'Big Colors' has been put on hold in the wake of the allegations that accuse that Adams struck up a Twitter conversation with a 14-year-old bassist in 2013. What started as a discussion on music and the minor's career, turned explicit in nature. Adams, however, denied ever discussing anything other than music with fans and engaging in an explicit correspondence with a minor.Five women, two off the record, came forward to allege that Adams initially offered them professional help but ended up pursuing them sexually. Moore and ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth alleged that Adams had been emotionally and verbally abusive to them. PTI BK BKBK