FCA India joins hands with ORIX Auto to offer leasing services

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Automaker FCA India Thursday said it has joined hands with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services to offer leasing services for its models. The leasing service will be launched across the country starting with Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune. "This innovative partnership will enable customers to lease the award-winning Jeep Compass without having to pay for the vehicle outright and enjoy the cash flow benefits," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said in a statement. This partnership strengthens the company's commitment to providing the Jeep ownership experience to Indian customers through innovative avenues, he added. FCA India-ORIX India leasing solutions will incorporate a range of benefits, including road tax payments, insurance and renewals, breakdown assistance, accident repairs, end-to-end maintenance and the pay-as-per-use model for a period of two to five years. "We look forward to strengthening our leasing solutions and to providing innovative benefits to customers, enabling them to experience premium products and avail of value-adds," ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.