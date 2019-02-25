FCA India recalls 11,002 Jeep Compass units to update engine software

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Auto maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India Monday said it is recalling 11,002 units of its SUV Jeep Compass for updating powertrain control module (PCM) software to rectify variations that may cause non-compliance with emission norms. The recall which will begin in the first week of March will cover only the two-wheel drive version of the model equipped with the two litre diesel engine manufactured between December 18, 2017, and November 30, 2018, the company said in a statement. "This action is to correct production variations that may cause certain vehicles to exceed the regulatory threshold for particulate matter emissions," it added. FCA India and their authorised dealers will directly contact affected customers, and confirm appointments at authorised workshops, as well as upgrading vehicles in stock, the company said. "This software refresh takes around 15 minutes and will be carried out at no cost to customers. This is not a safety recall and the vehicle as well as its occupants are not at risk. Jeep Compass models equipped with all wheel drive (four-wheel drive) or petrol(petrol) models are not affected by this action, the company said. PTI MSS RKL MSS MRMR