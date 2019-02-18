FCL signs pact with T Choithrams for selling items in the Middle East

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) FCL, FMCG arm of Kishore Biyani's Future Group, Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with T Choithrams and Sons for selling its products in the Middle East. Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has partnered with Choithrams during the Gulfood Dubai 2019 show, it added. "FCL and Choithrams have identified an opportunity to strategically partner across the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar to bring FCL's portfolio of leading brands to consumers across the Middle East. Choithrams will market, distribute and retail FCL brands for sale through its own stores, as well as distribute FCL brands to other retail stores," it said. T Choithrams & Sons has a network of more than 60 supermarkets across the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar. Choithrams will be exploring this partnership as an opportunity to export international brands across select Future Group formats, the company said. "Future Consumer Limited has developed a strong presence in India. Our partnership with Choithrams will help us explore international markets for our products, and make our leading brands available to consumers across the Middle East," Future Consumer Managing Director Ashni Biyani said. PTI SVK SHWSHW