FCRA registrations of over 18,500 institutions such as JNU, IIT-Delhi cancelled since 2012

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registrations of more than 18,500 NGOs and institutions, including JNU, IIT-Delhi and IGNOU, have been cancelled by the government since 2012 for violation of laws which prevented them from receiving foreign funding, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the action has been taken against the NGOs and the institutions for not complying with various provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act, 2010.

"FCRA registrations of over 18,500 associations including the mentioned institutions have been cancelled since 2012," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rijijus response came while replying to a question on whether it is a fact that the Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled registration under FCRA of many educational institutions, including JNU, IIT-Delhi, ICMR, IGNOU, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.