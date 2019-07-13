FDCI India Couture Week to be held from July22-28

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Saturday announced that the 12th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will take place from July 22 to 28 here. Ace fashion designers Amit Aggarwal, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shyamal & Bhumika, Sulakshana Monga, Suneet Varma and Tarun Tahiliani will be showcasing their creations at the week long fashion extravaganza.FDCI President Sunil Sethi said with ICW 2019 their aim is to go a notch higher in terms of innovation. "Couture has all the elements that poetry exudes romance, rhythm and craftsmanship. "This year, we want to make it bigger in terms of innovation and also give designers who haven't shown in this category before the proverbial opportunity, widening the choice of offerings for their discerning clientele," Sethi said in a statement.ICW 2019 will be held at Taj Palace here. PTI SHD SHDSHD