FE Credit Cards Redefines Customer Loyalty With Vietnam's First Ever Rewards Platform That Provides An Unprecedented 10x Benefit On All Daily Spends

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 26, 2019 -- VPBank Finance Company Ltd. (FE CREDIT) has emerged as one of Vietnam's largest card issuers by focusing on first-time card customers. To ensure unparalleled benefits for its valued cardholders, FE CREDIT has launched a unique loyalty program 'Oi Plus+'. Unlike traditional reward programs which focus on lifestyle oriented benefits, this flagship loyalty program rewards cardholders on their everyday spends, and on top of that, it provides a market first 10X multiplier. This fresh approach to Customer Loyalty directly connects to the unique needs of category entrants. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190426/2447866-1 'Oi Plus+' provides 10X reward points on every card transaction related to daily spending like grocery, mobile recharge, utility bills, ride hailing and even for ATM cash withdrawals. On all other categories, it offers guaranteed 2X points. Also to make things simple and transparent for cardholders, these points are awarded without any qualifiers and 1 'Oi Plus+' point is equal to 1 VND in value. Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "Our Credit Cards business is a strategic driver of financial inclusion focused on converting more and more customers from cash to card. Along with our Plus+ Card, the unique 'Oi Plus+' rewards proposition will attract even more first-time card customers to experience unprecedented value with FE Credit Cards." Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE CREDIT continued, "Oi Plus+ is based on the principle of "no confusion and no complexity" to make cashless experiences not just simple and easy, but also incredibly rewarding. This distinctive Rewards Program transforms daily expenses into unique experiences." About FE CREDIT A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 8.500 partners across 12,000 Points of Sale (POS) nationwide. Website: www.fecredit.com.vn