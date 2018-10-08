FE CREDIT Scores a Hat-trick at Cards and Electronic Payments International (CEPI) Asia Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VPBank Finance Company Limited (VPB FC) - FE CREDIT which has emerged as one of the largest Credit Card issuers in Vietnam, scored a hat-trick at the 5th Annual CEPI Asia Awards 2018, increasing its award tally from 2 last year.The CEPI Asia Awards recognize market-leading offerings in cards, mobile and e-payments, remittances, merchant acquiring, and marketing campaigns across the Asia Pacific region. FE CREDIT won the 'Best Card Design' award, for Vietnam's first limited edition credit card the TET Card, launched during Lunar New Year 2018. For 'Best Technology Implementation -- Front End', FE CREDIT received the Highly Commended award for its unique product Fast Cash. In a market with very low ATM density, Fast Cash allows cardholders access to cash through just one SMS and without any ATM. FE CREDIT also won the Highly Commended award 'Best New Product, Service or Innovation Launch, for MPlus+, an indigenously developed unique digital card solution to tackle the physical card delivery timeline challenge in Vietnam. Mr. Kalidas Ghose, Vice Chairman and CEO of FE CREDIT said: "Customer centric innovation is at the core of our business. Such industry leading recognition inspires us to strive harder for the benefit of our customers." PWRPWR