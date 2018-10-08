FE CREDIT Scores a Hat-trick at Cards and Electronic Payments International (CEPI) Asia Awards 2018

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Director of FE CREDIT added, "Continuous innovation is essential for attracting and engaging our customer segment of first time card users. The TET Card, Fast Cash and MPlus are all milestones in this journey to attract category entrants & become the no.1 Credit Card issuer in Vietnam." About FE CREDIT A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in consumer lending. FE CREDIT has also emerged as one of the leading credit card issuers in Vietnam. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer lending services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served almost 10 million customers, co-operating with 8,400 partners across 12,200 sales outlets nationwide. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181005/2258733-1 PWRPWR