'Fear the Walking Dead' season five to premiere June 2

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) The fifth season of "Fear the Walking Dead" is set to air on June 2, AMC has announced.According to Deadline, the new chapter will lead into the new supernatural horror drama, "NOS4A2" which is based on Joe Hill's namesake 2013 fantasy novel.Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, and Austin Amelio are part of the cast.Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group, said the rejuvenated series, the prequel to "The Walking Dead", is moving in an exciting direction. "Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg brilliantly reinvented Fear in its fourth season to much critical acclaim and we can't wait to share with fans what they have in store for season five," Barnett said.The synopsis of the new season reads: "The group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. "But trust won't be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed."Produced by AMC Studios, "Fear the Walking Dead" is executive produced by Scott M Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero. PTI RDSRDS