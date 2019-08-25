scorecardresearch
Fed up with constant pressure to find job, man stabs father

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) An unemployed man angry over his parents constantly putting pressure on him to find a job allegedly stabbed his father with a kitchen knife in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Sunday. Amarjeet and his son 22-year-old son Sandeep have had many arguments regarding his unemployment in the past. On Friday night, when Amarjeet asked Sandeep to look for a job, he took out a kitchen knife in anger and stabbed him, the police said. Sandeep's mother Usha also sustained injuries when she tried to rescue her husband, a senior police officer said. The couple was admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said. A case was registered, police said, adding an investigation is underway. PTI AMP DPB

