Fed up with constant pressure to find job, man stabs father

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) An unemployed man angry over his parents constantly putting pressure on him to find a job allegedly stabbed his father with a kitchen knife in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Sunday. Amarjeet and his son 22-year-old son Sandeep have had many arguments regarding his unemployment in the past. On Friday night, when Amarjeet asked Sandeep to look for a job, he took out a kitchen knife in anger and stabbed him, the police said. Sandeep's mother Usha also sustained injuries when she tried to rescue her husband, a senior police officer said. The couple was admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said. A case was registered, police said, adding an investigation is underway. PTI AMP DPB