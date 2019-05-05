Fede Alvarez helping Doug Liman on 'Chaos Walking' reshoots

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Fede Alvarez, best known for his work on "Don't Breathe", is helping out director Doug Liman in the reshoots of his upcoming film "Chaos Walking". Starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, the film is based on novelist Patrick Ness book, "The Knife Of Never Letting Go". The story follows a teen named Todd (Holland) who has been raised believing that a viral germ has wiped out all the women in his dystopian world, while also giving all the men the ability to read people's minds.However, when Todd finally meets a young woman named Viola (Ridley) the pair go on to encounter various moral issues and high stakes as the planet around them erupts into war.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liman, still credited as the director, is helming the new shoot, described as "additional photography" currently underway in Atlanta. Alvarez is working as a consultant on the project and is said to have given Liman extensive notes for the film. The two also plotted new material together.The reshoots, set to last for three weeks, will add USD 15 million to the movie's budget and is likely to affect its 2020 release date. Both Holland and Ridley are busy with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", respectively. PTI RB SHDSHD