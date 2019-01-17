scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Federal Bank Q3 net profit rises 28 pc to Rs 334 cr

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Private sector lender Federal Bank Thursday posted a 28.3 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 333.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 260 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The total income of the lender also improved to Rs 3,299.96 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 2,729.83 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.14 per cent of the total advances during the quarter, compared with 2.52 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2017-18. Net NPAs of the bank also increased to 1.72 per cent of the total assets in October-December 2018, against 1.36 per cent a year ago. PTI DP HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos