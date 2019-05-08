Federal front push of TRS is against NDA: Veerappa Moily

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to forge a federal front of regional parties, and saw the move as being against the BJP-led NDA. He also claimed that the Congress would get around 200seats in the Lok Sabha elections, emerging as the leading party among the opposition."Make state-by-state (poll) analysis and you willdefinitely come to conclusion that the NDA government willfall", the former Union Minister said, adding a conglomerationof opposition parties would form the government.On some parties speculating about the possibility of aUnited Front-type of Government of 1996-1998 with outsidesupport from the Congress, Moily said, "There is no such thing now. It's too early and premature to say that". "Among all members of the opposition, the Congressfigure (tally of seats) would be the highest", the formerKarnataka chief minister said."Common enemy is (Narendra) Modi and NDA. That is why, they (regional parties) can't join NDA; there shall be acombination of opposition parties who will definitely form thecoalition (government)," Moily said.He defended the Congress General Secretary PriyankaGandhi Vadra's decision not to stand against Modi in Varanasi, saying it was not necessary as contesting there would have confined her to that constituency."But now her services are available, she is going everywhere (for campaigning), that has given us moreadvantage", Moily told PTI.On whether the Congress would position its PresidentRahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate, he saidultimately there should be unanimity among the opposition put together."Congress as a largest party in Parliament, particularly more so among the opposition, we definitely have the advantage of leading the opposition front," Moily said.On Rao's push to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federalfront of regional parties, he said there was nothing wrongabout that. "That means he (Rao) is also against NDA. That is morethan enough for us. That means to say there are no takers forthe NDA, except Shiv Sena and some fringe parties like RamVilas Paswan's party", Moily said.The TRS had been pitching the idea of a non-Congress,non-BJP federal front of regional parties for several monthsnow.Asked if some of the regional parties who are not onboard with UPA would be "friends" post-poll, he said, "Correct. It's always like that. There may be combinationprior to elections, and combination, permutations after elections"."This has happened even in 2004. For example, UDF isfighting against LDF in Kerala. So, there cannot be prior(pre-poll) understanding between these two parties. Even then, we joined together in 2004 in forming government," he said.Moily claimed that majority of regional parties wouldjoin the opposition combination to defeat the NDA. "Opposition will join together and form government", he said. PTI RS ROH DVDV