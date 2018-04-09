FedEx Express inks pact with Wirecard; expand retail presence

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has inked a strategic alliance with digital financial technology provider Wirecard, as part of expanding its retail presence across the country. The association with Wirecard is part of the expansion plans under the FedEx Authorised Ship Centre programme which provides customers with convenient and secure pickup and drop-off services. "In the first phase, FedEx has launched operations across 200 of Wirecards retail agent outlets and will expand to 1,000 locations within Wiredcard SmartShop network by end of this year", a company statement said. Wirecard India, Director, Manoj Sahu formally exchanged documents with FedEx Express, Vice-President (Ground Operations), Philip Cheng as part of an alliance at a function here. Wirecards SmartShop network provides consumers with digital financial services and ancillary products. "Wirecard with its robust network of retail outlets and a wide base of customers, is an ideal fit for FedEx and provides customers with enhanced access to our international and domestic shipping solutions", FedEx Express India, Vice-President, Ground Operations, Philip Cheng said. "With this alliance, FedEx customers can now take advantage of package pickup and drop-off services across select Wirecard SmartShop network stores", he said. About 200 Wirecards retail agents offer FedEx services across five States of South India and New Delhi, currently. "We are delighted to be working with FedEx Express and to further increase our portfolio of products and services for our customers, which are convenient and relevant in their daily lives", Wirecard, Member of the Board in India, Executive Vice-President, Consumer Solutions, Georg von Waldenfels said. FedEx operates a comprehensive ground transportation system with more than 1,000 vehicles across the country, it added. PTI VIJ RC