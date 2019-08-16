Fee collector held for taking bribe from tea stall owner

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The anti-corruption branch of Delhi police arrested a fee collector at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on Friday for allegedly taking bribe from a tea-stall owner, officials said.Krishan Kumar, a fee collector and auction recorder of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the tea-stall owner, they said.The tea-stall owner filed a complaint that he was being pressured by Kumar to pay Rs 10,000 to continue to run his stall. However, the amount was settled for Rs 5,000, they said.Officials said an anti-corruption branch team arrested Kumar taking the bribe red-handed. He tried to escape and flush the money in a toilet of APMC office, but was apprehended and Rs 3,500 of the Rs. 5,000 was recovered from him, the official said. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH