Fee rendered by Punjab Electrical Inspectorate revised

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) The fees for various services rendered by the Punjab Electrical Inspectorate have been revised by the state government, paving the way for additional revenue generation for the state exchequer.

The revision was approved today by the state Cabinet at its meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Cabinet had given its nod to the revision of inspection/testing and licensing fees for various services rendered by the Punjab Electrical Inspectorate, said an official spokesperson.

With this decision, the state government would mop up additional revenue to the tune of Rs 15.20 crore annually, as the receipts from inspection/testing fee would go up from Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore and licensing fee from Rs5 lakh to Rs.25 lakh per year. PTI CHS MKJ