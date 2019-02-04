Feel betrayed, bring ordinance on Ram temple: Religious leader to govt

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Religious leader Acharya Dharmendra Monday accused the Modi government of not fulfilling the expectations of the Hindu community and asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the Ram temple issue by February 17.Acharya Dharmendra, the head of Panchkhand Peeth at Virat Nagar near Jaipur, has been associated with the Ram temple movement and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. "Seers from various parts of the country will take part in a meeting on February 17 in which future course of action will be decided if the government takes no decision to bring ordinance for construction of the Ram temple," he told reporters here.He said the BJP got a historic mandate in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Hindus had expectations from the government."Five years time is not short but it is a matter of priority. All had expectations that Ram temple will be constructed if BJP is voted to power but Ram bhakts and public feel betrayed. Still, there is a chance and no one will oppose if the government brings ordinance," he said. PTI SDA SOMSOM