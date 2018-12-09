Feel terrified about the idea of directing: Maggie Gyllenhaal

London, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is planning to go behind the camera with an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, "The Lost Daughter", says she is ''terrified'' about directing the film.The "Dark Knight" star, however, believes it is the right time for her to take up the job of the director, reported Contactmusic. "I'm adapting an Elena Ferrante novel called 'The Lost Daughter'. I actually just finished the second draft of the adaptation. I'm still working on it, but I'm just now starting to think about the elements of directing it. "I feel actually sometimes terrified about the idea of directing. But I also think I have to," Gyllenhaal told reporters during a "Kindergarten Teacher" Q&A. PTI SHDSHD