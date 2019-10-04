Feeling encouraged and motivated: Hrithik on success of 'War' and 'Super 30'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Hrithik Roshan, who has two back-to-back hits -- "Super 30" and "War" -- to his credit, on Friday said he feels encouraged as an artiste and aims to do better work.The 45-year-old star is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the Yash Raj Films project. He said the success of his previous two movies have motivated him to trust his instincts."I was fortunate that I had films films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me."My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot," Hrithik told reporters here at the success press conference of "War".The actor added that even though he is happy with the acclaim he has received for "Super 30" and "War", his "best is yet to come".In "War", Hrithik is pitted against Tiger Shroff, and the actor said working with the young star was a learning experience. "I was learning. I was constantly watching his honesty, integrity, the process that he applies. To pull off a two-hero film, you need two people, who are honest and have love and admiration for each other. "With Tiger, I feel so much love and admiration for the person he is and the actor that he is," Hrithik said. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which released on October 2, also features Vaani Kapoor. PTI KKP RBRB