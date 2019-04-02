Female actors have more shelf life today, says Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Ajay Devgn Tuesday said female actors enjoy a longer shelf life now. Ajay, who is sharing screen space with his '90s co-star Tabu in upcoming film "De De Pyaar De", said the change has come in past one decade. "Today things are different than what they were ten years ago, in terms of shelf life of female actors. Now they have more shelf life or as much shelf life as male actors. "...There is no difference today but earlier there was. We have Tabu and Kajol and others working still," Ajay told reporters here at the trailer launch of "De De Pyaar De". The 50-year-old actor said working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him. The actor also celebrated his birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number. "Ageing is about how you feel and not about the number. All my contemporaries are so fit. I think staying fit must be a conscious decision because the intention was that what you could do 25 years ago... you could still do it. I am happy that I can do exactly that," he added."De De Pyaar De", directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, releases on May 17. PTI KKP SHDSHD