Female constables posted on NH-24 for women's safety

Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The police have deployed lady constables in civil uniform on national highway 24 here in order to check the growing menace of robbery and molestation, an official said. The joint operation by the Ghaziabad and the Noida police was launched in the wake of the recent incidents of molestation and robbery allegedly by the auto-drivers in the area, Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said. The auto drivers, suspected to be involved in robbery and molestation incidents do not wear the uniform prescribed and ply their vehicles without registration numbers. This operation will help the police to check the criminal activities of the three-wheeler drivers, the SP said. A 30-year-old dentist and a student were allegedly molested and robbed last Saturday and on Tuesday respectively. Both the persons hailed auto-rickshaws from the Electronic City metro station. Last month, a Class X student was allegedly molested by an auto-driver when she was on her way for an examination. The teenager had to jump out of the auto to save herself from the accused, who had been arrested. The police is working on these incidents and is making every effort to nab the remaining accused, the SP added. The Ghaziabad traffic police has also fined 140 auto-drivers and seized 78 of them for flouting the traffic rules, violation of terms and conditions mentioned in the permit, an official said. PTI CORR MAZHMB