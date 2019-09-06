Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Police are investigating a woman journalist's complaint that she was allegedly filmed at a high-end lingerie store in South Delhi's Greater Kailash M-block market, officials said.The incident took place on August 31. The shopkeeper was watching 'live footage' captured by a hidden camera, according to the 27-year-old's complaint.The FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Greater Kailash police station under IPC Section 354 C (voyeurism), officials said.On the evening of August 31, the woman entered a shop to buy garments at M-block market in GK-1. There were four-five staffers, including the owner of the shop who had a TV in front of him on which he could see all CCTV footage live.In her complaint to police, the woman said she was the only customer in the shop at that time and tried a few garments."I took some garments and asked a female staffer who directed me to a room. I went to the room outside which the owner was sitting with a TV in front of him. When I was trying the garments, ten minutes later, a female staffer came inside and asked me to go to another room. When I asked that why I was suddenly asked to go to another room for trial, the staffer told me that there was a camera in the room," she said.The woman was half-clothed when the staffer asked her to go to another room for trial."I was half-clothed when she insisted me to go to another room to try the garments. I saw the owner and another person were sitting near the room. I immediately put on my clothes and came out of the room," the woman stated in the FIR."When I called police and gave them a written complaint, the shopkeeper said he has deleted the footage and assured that nothing has been stored," she said.The woman said she was deliberately sent to the room, where the CCTV camera was placed, by the staffer. However, police said the scribe mistakenly entered the store room instead of the trial room and they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken.An investigation in the case is on, they added.Earlier in April 2015, Smriti Irani, the then HRD minister, spotted a hidden camera at an outlet of a leading garment store in Goa that was pointed towards the trial room she used while trying out some clothes that led to a case of voyeurism being filed and arrest of four employees. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH