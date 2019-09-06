scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Female journalist says filmed at lingerie store, files police complaint

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Police is investigating a woman journalist's complaint that she was allegedly filmed at a high-end lingerie store in South Delhi's Greater Kailash M-block market, officials said.The incident took place on August 31, according to the 27-year-old's complaint.The FIR was filed on Tuesday at the Greater Kailash police station under IPC Section 354 C (voyeurism), officials said.Police said they are verifying the facts, after which appropriate action will be taken.An investigation is on, they added. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos