Female prisoner dies of breast cancer

Ghaziabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A female prisoner of Dasna Jail has died of cancer, officials said Saturday. On Friday evening, Satya, 43, alias Bati complained of severe breathlessness and was referred by the doctor of Dasna Jail Hospital to the district government hospital where the attending doctor declared her brought dead, officials said. "Satya, a native of district Lohardaga in Jharkhand, was transferred to Dasna jail on August 26, 2017. On January 9 lastyear, Satya complained of a lump in her right breast. She was examined by a gynaecologist of the District Women Hospital here and was referred to GTB Hospital, Delhi where she was diagnosed with breast cancer," Jailor Anand Kumar Shukla said. Her body will be handed over to her family members after completion of legal formalities. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female inmate in the same jail, who was suffering from HIV, died on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Seema, a resident of Bulandshahr district.