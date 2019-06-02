Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) Former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie has filed for divorce from actor Josh Duhamel almost two years after their separation.The former couple announced their split in September 2017 after eight years of marriage.According to a court docket acquired by Entertainment Weekly, Fergie, 44, filed for divorce from Duhamel on Friday at a courthouse in Pasadena, California."With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," they said in a statement on September 14, 2017.Despite their separation, Fergie and Duhamel, 46, have been dedicated to co-parenting their son, Axl Duhamel (five). PTI RDSRDS