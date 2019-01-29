Fernandes death irreparable loss, he stood steadfastly for democratic values: Shah

(Eds: Updating with more quotes) New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said the death of George Fernandes was an "irreparable loss" to Indian politics and asserted that he stood steadfastly to protect the country's democratic values.Shah was among a host of leaders who visited the bereaved family at their residence in New Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park to pay their last respects."The most abiding memories of Fernandes ji are those of his fierce opposition to the Emergency in 1975. He stood steadfastly to protect India's democratic values."His demise is an irreparable loss for Indian politics... He also fought for democratic values, whether he was in government or opposition," Shah told reporters after visiting his house."Labourers from railways to airport authorities, all of them had a hope that 'George ji will raise their voice in Parliament'," Shah said.He also said that Fernandes' political persona had left an indelible mark on India's political history.Earlier, in a series of tweets, Shah said Fernandes' stint in public offices saw him make some defining changes, particularly in the railways.Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday at his home after prolonged illness. He was 88."His political persona left an indelible mark on several significant political events over decades. The most abiding memories of Fernandes ji are those of his fierce opposition to the emergency in 1975. He stood steadfastly to protect India's democratic values," Shah said.Terming the passing away of Fernandes an end of an era, Shah said may god give his family and followers the strength to endure this loss. PTI JTR NIT KND NSD