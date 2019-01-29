Fernandes stood steadfastly to protect country's democratic values: Shah

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Condoling the death of George Fernandes, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said he stood steadfastly to protect the country's democratic values and his political persona left an indelible mark on India's political history. In a series of tweets, Shah said Fernandes' stint in public offices saw him make some defining changes, particularly in the Railways. Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday. He was 88."His political persona left an indelible mark on several significant political events over decades. The most abiding memories of Fernandes ji are those of his fierceopposition to the emergency in 1975. He stood steadfastly to protect Indiasdemocratic values," Shah said.Terming the passing away of Fernandes an end of an era, Shah said may god give his family and followers the strength to endure this loss. PTI JTR JTR ANBANB