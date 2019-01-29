Fernandes was fighter for working class: Naidu

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Describing socialist leader George Fernandes as a "fighter" for the working class, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday condoled his death.The veteran socialist passed away Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness. Naidu's office said in a tweet, "Shri Fernandes was a fighter for working class, a trade unionist, an upright politician, an able administrator, a great parliamentarian and above all was a good human being".Fernandeswas a multi-faceted personality, Naidu said. PTI NAB DVDV