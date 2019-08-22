Ferns N Petals' Contribution Towards Society

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - By installing a community fridge at a FNP Gardens venueNEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferns N Petals is going to complete 25 years of its successful operations this year. Hence, the company has decided to give back to the society by conducting a series of social activities.After carrying a plantation drive, the brand has installed a community fridge on Chattarpur road, in cooperation with local communities. The fridge is placed outside Opulent Hotel (a property by FNP Gardens) and is accessible to everyone. The hotel has taken the responsibility to maintain and fill it with leftover food, along with local residents. Ferns N Petals has also planned to set up another 20 community fridges in Chattarpur. Out of 10 wedding venues, FNP Gardens owns 4 venues in Chattarpur. Commenting about the initiatives, Ms Meeta Gutgutia, Director, Ferns N Petals & Co-Founder, Sipping Thoughts, said, "These two steps taken by us are the initial steps to work towards the betterment of our society. As trees are the most important natural resources which maintain ecological balance, we have taken this step of tree plantation to reverse the ill effects of deforestation. And when it comes to helping the less privileged, we have installed a community fridge outside our venue to give them easy access to nutritious food. Hence, reducing food wastage in the Chattarpur belt. We will continue to do noble causes for the welfare of people and spread awareness regarding its benefits."About FNP GardensFNP Gardens (A unit of Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.) believes in making your weddings opulent. With the belief of bringing happiness and joy to people's lives, we have introduced FNP Gardens, an exclusive range of luxury as well as mid-range venues across Delhi and Gurgaon. Our premium wedding venues include names Chattarpur Central, The Kundan, Vilasa, Chand Bagh, Opulent, Shagun Farms, Udman, Pavilion, The Ritz and The Riviera offer lush green spaces as well as banquets that can customize weddings you always dreamt of. The wedding banquet halls offered by us are known for exuding luxury through their spellbinding dcor. Experience the world of luxury and class in these exclusive locations for precious and timeless memories.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964016/Meeta_Gutgutia_FNP_Gardens.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808341/FNP_Gardens_Logo.jpg PWRPWR