Ferns N Petals Launches FNP Experiences - A New Age Experiential Gifting Venture

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Ferns N Petals, a renowned name in the field of gifting announced the launch of FNP Experiences, a new age experiential gifting service that focuses on gifting experiences than traditional material items like flowers, cakes, etc. The company has mastered the art of material gifting and is now ready to provide unforgettable experiences to its customers. Through these exclusive services, they strive hard to be the 'go to' partner for experiences that the gift receivers can cherish memories for a long time. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534936/Ferns_N_Petals_Logo.jpg )The company's latest launch of experiential gifting offers lavish dining experiences to start with in Delhi NCR under FNP experiences. This service would be extended to rest of the cities in 2019. Through the extravagant dining experience gifts, couples can avail the facility of celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, romantic candlelight dinner dates in a 5-star hotel, relish a 6-course meal at an airplane restaurant, or enjoy a delightful cabana experience with delicious 5-course dinner. It is simply perfect for people who want to offer their partner unforgettable romantic experience but lack the time to make all the arrangements.As part of the same project of FNP Experiences, the company has taken balloon decorations as a gift to their loved ones, to new levels with the recently launched services. They are offering balloon decoration services for birthdays, date nights, and anniversaries, as well. With the latest LED balloons decor, they are trying to offer an enriched experience to their customers. These LED balloons stay on for 6-8 hours that make the room glow with somber lighting. The customers can avail all these amazing experiences from the comfort of their home. With Love day being a few days away, company has got plenty of unique Valentine's Day gift ideas keeping couples' preferences and interests in mind. Customers can avail these mushy and romantic gifts online to offer their partner an enjoyable and blissful V-Day celebration.Talking about the recent launch of experiential services for couples, Mr. Udyat Gutgutia, Head of Strategic Alliances, Ferns N Petals, said, "FNP Experiences is the newest venture of the ever-expanding Ferns N Petals group. Having gained a strong foothold in satisfying the need for material gifts, we are working to bring customers' memories that they can cherish forever. The core verticals of this division focuses on providing experiential services like room decorations for every occasion, as well as ambient culinary experiences that customers can't find anywhere else by partnering with the best and most innovative decorators and restaurants in India. With FNP's 25 years' experience in decor and relationship management, this category promises to bring the company to new horizons."With each passing year, the exceptional services offered by the company, approach towards providing unique & affordable gifts to the customers and setting new benchmarks in the gifting marketplace.About Ferns N PetalsFerns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for close to 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 300 plus outlets across 100 plus cities pan India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.For more details, visit our website: https://www.fnp.com. Source: Ferns N Petals PWRPWR