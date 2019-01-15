Ferns N Petals' Venues Reaches New Heights With More Than 500 Events in 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --FNP Gardens has already raised the bar of Indian weddings by providing its luxurious venues and now they have opened doors for various corporate events. The large spaces offered by them are known for serving as venues for wedding, pre- as well as post-wedding functions such as engagement, cocktail and receptions. These venues are also used to host birthdays as well as anniversaries. Every year, the number of functions are increasing; FNP Gardens takes great pride to become a part of hundreds of celebrations from over two decades. This was possible only by the determinations of FNP Team as well as by offering a unique blend of luxury and hospitality to all the guests as well as clients. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808341/FNP_Gardens_Logo.jpg )Currently, there are nine Wedding venues in Delhi NCR by FNP Gardens and the list includes The Ritz, The Riviera, Udman Boutique Resort, The Kundan, Vilasa, Shagun Farm, Chhatarpur Central, Pavilion and the newest member is Chand Bagh. All these venues have a capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 guests at a time and make any kind of event a hit. Not only this, they also boast of huge parking spaces that makes them so apt for huge celebrations. In the year 2018, all these venues collectively hosted more than 500 functions that had a foot fall of more than 2,50,000 guests. The number is indeed huge and is increasing every year.This is all because of the services offered by FNP Gardens that are unbeatable by anyone in the industry. These venues are well equipped with ample parking space and other technical requirements which make them suitable for such events. Even the ambiance of such venues makes them perfect for all kinds of corporate events.On this success, Founder and MD of Ferns N Petals, Mr. Vikaas Gutgutia said, "FNP Gardens have always catered to all kinds of events - be it a social, corporate or cultural. With the increase in number of our venues, we are able to host more celebrations than ever. We are very well equipped with all the services required for these events which made us the first choice of the clients. The dcor of our venues is also the main factor that has made us reach that number. Venues by Ferns N Petals will continue to expand and do better in our services to make to such events and makes them a success even in the future as well."About FNP Gardens: Ferns N Petals has started this venture in 2003, FNP Gardens present nine breathtaking wedding venues in the prime locations of Delhi/NCR - The Ritz, The Riviera- Banquet halls in Gurgaon, Udman - Mahipalpur, Chand Bagh- NH-8, Vilasa- Kapashera, The Kundan- Kapashera, Shagun Farms- Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Central and Pavilion- Chattarpur. The farmhouses are known for their aesthetically designed spaces, understated elegance and excellent hospitality services. With stunning dcor and a convenient approach, these luxury wedding banquets serve as the perfect venue to host your big day. The venues consist of sprawling spaces, lush green lawns and ample parking space to accommodate large gatherings. Experience the world of luxury and class in these exclusive locations for precious and timeless memories.For more details, visit http://www.fnpgardens.com Source: FNP Gardens PWRPWR