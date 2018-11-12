Fertiliser industry condoles death of Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The fertiliser industry Monday condoled the demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar, saying he was a dynamic leader who led the efforts for development of the fertiliser sector. Kumar, 59, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months. "He initiated several reforms in the fertiliser sector including New Pricing Scheme for Urea. Several new urea plants are coming which will make the country self-sufficient in supply of urea," Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Director General Satish Chander said in a statement. The chemical and fertiliser minister was at the helm of affairs of fertiliser sector for more than four years. The industry has lost its friend and well-wisher, he said. Cooperative major IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi said:"He was a seasoned parliamentarian and good leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." PTI LUX LUX ANUANU