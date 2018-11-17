Festival organised to showcase talent of children living at childcare institutions: WCD

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A four-day festival to showcase the talents of children living in childcare institutions across the country will kick off from November 26, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.The children will be participating in various events like painting competition, athletics meet, football, chess competition and speech writing, WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava said.Under the festival, a safe neighbourhood day would also be observed to educate people about the children residing in childcare institutions.The festival 'Hausla 2018' will kick off from November 26 on the theme of'Safety of a Child'."We believe protection is more important than prevention and we want to empower children to make them understand what is wrong and right," he said.Srivastava said the festival aims to showcase the talents of children living in childcare institutions across the country and various events have been organised under the event.This is the second edition of the festival. Last year's festival 'Hausala 2017' also brought children living in childcare institutions from across the country . PTI UZM KJ