Festival to celebrate Urdu heritage and culture

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday announced "Jashn-e-Virasat-e-Urdu", a festival to celebrate Urdu culture and its heritage.While promoting and preserving the collective social and cultural heritage of the national capital, the festival aims to "keep the language alive and ensure its growth through larger participation".To be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the six-day festival will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place. Sisodia in a statement said that event this year will be a"bigger and better" given to the public's response to the Urdu Heritage Festiva's last edition."Urdu is an integral part of Delhi's cultural and literary history. It is an important marker of Delhi's composite culture...This celebration of Urdu will bring together all the lovers of Urdu who can enjoy the use of the language in varied forms," Sisodia said. The festival will witness a diverse range of artistes and artforms practising Urdu including traditional forms like Chaar Bait - a rare traditional style of singing in Urdu, Dastangoi and Kissagoi.Famous Bollywood singers like Suresh Wadekar and Javed Ali will also perform during the event. Delhi's culturally-rich heritage from the walled city will also be showcased at the festival with various arts and crafts including composite calligraphy styles. The Urdu festival will come to a close on November 15. MAHMAH