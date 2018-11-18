Festive fervour marks beginning of Shri Renukaji Fair

Nahan (HP), Nov 18 (PTI) With the arrival of Lord Parshuram's palanquin, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the six-day Shri Renukaji Fair began here on Sunday. The palanquin, which came from the Lord's ancient temple in Jamu Koti, was received by the devout singing 'bhajans', and retelling folk stories, on the banks of Shri Renuka ji Lake. On the occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed the traditional 'pooja' of Lord Parshuram's palanquin and other deities at Dr Y S Parmar Senior Secondary School Ground in Dadahu. He kick started the festivities by picking up the Lord's silver palanquin. The CM also performed the 'pooja' of six other palanquins of other deities brought from the different parts of the district. Loud 'jaikaras' of Lord Parshuram and Bhagwati Renuka ji rang through the air as devotees played trumpets, drums, 'runsinghas' (traditional musical instruments of Sirmour), accentuating the religious atmosphere. On arrival of the 'shobha yatra' on the banks of Renuka Ji Lake, 'devabhinandan' of the lord's palanquin was performed, marking Lord Parshuram's arrival at his mother Bhagwati Renuka's home. Thousands of devotees participated in the nearly two kilometer long 'shobha yatra' and paid obeisance to the deities. The devotional songs on the occasion are believed to have been composed thousands of years ago specifically for Lord Parshuram's homecoming. The fair near Shri Renukaji Lake is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmour district, as this religious assembly is mentioned in the several 'purans' including 'Skand Purana' and 'Brahmand Purana'. Lakhs of residents from different parts of Himachal Pradesh and adjacent states like Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are expected to visit the fair this time. During their stay here, devotees spend a night under the sky and remember Lord Parshuram and his mother. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the festivities here, said Deputy Commissioner Sirmour. Meanwhile, local say the number of people visiting the fair has fallen significantly due to "blatant commercialisation" of the fair. They say many of the devotees do not find place to spend the night in open green space due to stalls. Omprakash of Anj Bhoj says that 'mela' organisers must take into consideration problems faced by the common devotees who come from far off areas. The fair which began on Sunday, on the eve of 'Devprobodhani Ekadashi', will conclude on November 23 after 'Purnima Snan' in Renuka Ji lake. Holy dip on the occasion would begin at 3.00 am on November 19. PTI CORR INDIND