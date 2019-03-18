Festive fervour marks Holi celebrations in Brijbhumi

Mathura, Mar 17 (PTI) The streets of Vrindavan were Saturday splashed with colours as thousands celebrated Holi accompanied by singers belting out traditional Rasias and artistes performing folk dances to the beat of thumping drums. "Not only Lathamaar Holi of Rawal village, but other region-specific Holi celebrations were organised here. More than 50,000 people took part in the festivities," the secretary of Srikrishna Janmasthan Kapil Sharma said. Hundreds of domestic as well as international tourists were seen near Sri Krishna Janmasthan. Maximum rush was at Bankey Behari temple in Vrindaban where merrymakers were seen vying for Behari Ji Maharaj's time. The streets of Goverdhan were full of colour and Gulal as lakhs performed circumambulations around the Goverdhan, Rameshwar, head priest of Dan Ghati temple said. Keeping with the rainbow theme, the Holi organisers set up a pulley system which sprayed 'gulal' (rose-colour powder) on the crowds. Internationally acclaimed Charkula and Maharas dances were performed by woman and men amidst beating drums and singing of Rasia, marking the first day of Holi festivities in Brijbhumi. In Maharas, dancers depict the scene where Lord Krishna is seen playing Holi with Radha and his Gopis, Sharma stated. In Lathamar Holi, which is from Rawal village, men and women form groups and play with sticks and iron pots. PTI CORR INDIND