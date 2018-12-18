Few Months Into the Launch, NowPaaS is Already a Success; Has Serviced More Than 100+ Manufacturers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Success of NowPurchase Introduced Service has Led to Opening of Three New Offices in the CountryNowPaaS is a service introduced by NowPurchase - a smart procurement platform that aims at providing painless and easy procurement solutions for all industrial and manufacturing needs. The service helps outsource the purchase thereby leading to an enhanced productivity. This service has proven beneficial for many industrial entities and has led to opening of company's new offices in Jharkhand, Odisha and NCR."It has been great using the NowPaaS service so far. They have been extremely efficient and have helped us save a lot of time. They helped in managing the entire workflow and also kept us notified about every process, thus maintaining transparency. We look forward to working with them in future as well," said Vatsal Agarwal, Advance Steel.NowPaaS offers interesting benefits such as a SaaS-based purchase management platform, Dedicated Purchase Manager, Customised Quotes and Flexible Payment Options. This helps in all aspect of procurement - be it enquiry, quotations, delivery or payments, along with managing all the indents, negotiate long-term contracts and manage deliveries. Not just this, this also helps in managing the entire workflow and keeps the purchaser notified through emails and SMSes. There are currently 100+ happy partners on the NowPaaS platform.NowPurchase, started by cousins, Naman Shah and Aakash Shah in 2017, had a clear vision on its offerings. The platform primarily offers a combination of curate e-commerce platform and purchase management software. The team consists of individuals from across the country with expertise in tech, sales, procurement, supply chain & logistics who have worked in companies like Delhivery, Godrej, Moglix, Urjakart amongst others. In addition to the founders, NowPurchase is funded by family and friends which includes - Nipha Group, a premier manufacturing export house."The inception of NowPurchase happened out of my own personal experience and pain points in procurement as industrial people. We spent additional months in several factories to gather data. The insights generated convinced us of the gap in the market that NowPurchase could fill as a platform where businesses could source industrial needs easily and with transparency," said Aakash Shah, Co-founder.NowPurchase plans to expand the platform to over 500+ manufacturers in the next 18 months with opening of new offices in Maharashtra and Karnataka. It also plans to deepen its technology platform for its suppliers to they can seamlessly be part of the NowPurchase ecosystem. So far, the company has on-boarded 1,500+ suppliers and has fulfilled over 10,000 orders with clients such as Century Ply, Linc Pens, Anmol Biscuits, IFB and over 2,000 SMEs."Our mission is to widen the reach of painless and transparent purchases. We build customised solutions such as purchase management dashboard for clients, dynamic bulk pricing and tie-ups with financial service firms for different credit and payment options. We are looking at enabling and empowering the supplier & the customer with unique solutions to enable seamless commerce," said Naman Shah, Co-founder.The product category with NowPurchase broadly ranges into electricals, power tools, safety, testing and measurement, industrial bearings, hand tools, fasteners, welding and abrasives. The company is currently focused on end-users with manufacturers as key target buyers.To know more about the company, please log in to: http://www.nowpurchase.comSource: NowPurchase PWRPWR