FIBO to be held in Southeast Asia from 2020

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next year will see the first FIBO Southeast Asia (FIBO SEA) kicks off. From 24 to 26 September 2020, it will bring together brands, manufacturers, distributors, licensors, intermediaries, buyers and trainers from the Southeast Asia and international fitness industry. Hosting the event will be the megacity, Singapore, the international finance centre and one of the world's most visited cities."As a global brand, we provide access to the most dynamic and important fitness markets worldwide," says Hans-Joachim Erbel, CEO of Reed Exhibitions Deutschland GmbH, the organiser of FIBO in Germany, and adds: "Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing region in our industry and holds a vast potential for our exhibitors. After all, we bring together key markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand with the metropolis Singapore." The demand for fitness offerings is rising, not least on account of a growing middle class, tourism and a growing health awareness.FIBO SEA is organised by Reed Exhibitions Singapore in collaboration with Reed Exhibitions Deutschland, the organiser of FIBO in Cologne, which will leverage its international network and know-how in the fitness and wellness sector.Set sights on Southeast AsiaThe Southeast Asia region is expected to grow at a yearly average of 5.2% from 2018 to 2022 and to become the fourth largest single market in the world by 2030 -- putting it behind only the US, China, and the European Union (EU)[1]. According to Ernst & Young (EY), ASEAN is in a "demographic sweet spot" with a youthful workforce and generous consumer base of more than 659 million people. Unlike more mature Asian countries, the region's working population surpasses its older dependents, spurring economic expansion, generous consumer and investment spending and wealth accumulation[2]. Deem as the world's most outperforming economies[3], the fitness market in this region generated a combined revenue of US$1.5 billion. In Singapore, the membership penetration rate has grown to 5.8% from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to hit 6.4 per cent annually between 2018 and 2023[4]. The rest of the markets in the region include Thailand (membership penetration rate of 0.5%), Indonesia (0.18%), Philippines (0.53%), Malaysia (1.04%), and Vietnam (0.50%)[5]."FIBO Southeast Asia is positioned as the strategic business platform for international brands to serve the growing fitness and wellness community in this region. With Singapore's international appeal as a green and sustainable city, strategic location and easy access to high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, the trade exhibition and conference will be the place to be seen at this annual industry gathering," says Michelle Lim, Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.The FIBO DNALike FIBO in Cologne, FIBO SEA also addresses the fitness industry as a whole fusing business with passion. The trade show will focus on the B2B segment, targeting dealers, club operators, facility managers and buyers from various segments such as public institutions, the military or hotels. In the B2C segment FIBO SEA will especially target fitness trainers and consumers who can also participate in various partner events and training sessions.Unique VenueFIBO SEA will be held at the world-famous Marina Bay Sands. The architecturally impressive integrated resort for business meetings, leisure and entertainment has changed the skyline of the city. The premises comprise a luxury hotel, state-of-the-art convention and exhibition facilities, numerous entertainment options and top-notch shopping plus world class restaurants -- all crowned by the spectacular Sands SkyPark.About FIBOFIBO is the world's largest international trade fair for fitness, wellness and health and the place for innovations, investment and trends: At FIBO in Cologne some 1,100 companies meet with 145,000 trade and private visitors from nearly 140 countries. FIBO offers international business and networking but also captures fitness enthusiasts with a great live experience. In 2020 the trade show will run from 2 to 5 April. With other FIBO shows in China, Mexico, Africa and the USA, FIBO provides access to the most dynamic and important fitness markets worldwide.www.fibosea.com[1] https://www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/overseas-markets/asia-pacific/asean/overview[2] https://www.ey.com/sg/en/industries/financial-services/ey-in-a-slowing-global-economy-how-can-aseans-financial-institutions-drive-growth[3] https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/asean-countries-among-world-s-outperforming-emerging-economies-10718216[4] https://www.sgsme.sg/news/fitness-industry-shapes-gyms-and-fitness-studios-are-having-good-run[5]IHRSA Asia-Pacific Health Club Management